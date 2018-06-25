Big adventure awaits Peppa Pig and co at King’s

PEPPA Pig and her friends come back to the King’s Theatre this weekend in a brand new live show Peppa Pig’s Adventure, featuring a new story, loads of songs and heaps of fun!

Produced by leading children’s theatre team Fiery Light, Peppa Pig’s Adventure marks the ninth consecutive year that the telly favourite has toured theatres enchanting her CBeebies audience.

In this latest outing, join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

With lunch-boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and her friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music!

The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter patter of rain.

Safe and warm inside their tents the group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in.

Richard Lewis once again takes the helm for this new live stage adaptation of eOne’s popular animated TV series which he directs and has adapted for the theatre.

Lewis also adapted and directed the four previous Peppa Pig live stage shows - Peppa Pig’s Party, Peppa Pig’s Treasure Hunt, Peppa Pig’s Big Splash and Peppa Pig’s Surprise.

The show features music from BAFTA award-winning composer Mani Svavarsson.

Expect interactive fun, songs and games with Peppa Pig and her friends. The production is suitable for all pre-schoolers ages 3+.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, Saturday 30 June and Sunday 1 July, 10am, 1pm, 4pm, £17-£22, 0131-529 6000