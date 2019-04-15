Big big gin fest returns to Edinburgh

THE Big Big Gin Festival returns to the Corn Exchange later this month.

From firm drinks cabinet favourites, to the very latest newcomers to the cocktail scene, there’ll be plenty to tantalise the tastebuds as the two-day festival returns.

Running Friday 26 and Saturday 27 April, gin lovers can enjoy their first gin and tonic on the house and grab an exclusive Big Big Gin Festival glass to take away.

The festival will also play host to a range of must-see masterclasses for those who want to learn a little more about the versatile spirit.

Plus, there’ll be live music from The Respectacles to add to the festival atmosphere, and a Magic Mirror photobooth to capture the memories.

Big Big Gin Festival, Corn Exchange, Friday 26 April 7pm-12am, Saturday 27 April, 7pm-12am, £15, www.bigbigginfestival.com.