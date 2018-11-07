Black Ivy’s Xmas lights raises £10,000 for local charities

Get into the party spirit at Black Ivy Hotel and Bar this month as they launch their Christmas menus hot on the back of raising £10,000 for local charities through their Christmas Tree Lights Appeal.

All 100 lights were sold for £100 each raising the phenomenal sum for the Eric Liddell Centre, Make 2nds Count, dedicated to making women and men living with secondary breast cancer count, and Scotland’s national children’s charity Children 1st.

The new menus include The Festive Menu, three courses and a glass of bubble for £35 per person, Thursday to Saturday, and £30 per person Sunday-Wednesday. Main course choices include Ribeye Steak au Poivre, Grilled North Sea Cod, Ballotine of Lothian Turkey, and Pithivier of Artichoke.

There’s also a seasonal lunch offer of two courses for £25 per person, available until 5pm, Sunday to Wednesday.

Can’t be bothered cooking on Christmas Day? Then book now for Black Ivy’s Christmas Day meal, three courses and a glass of bubbles for £65 per person, from 12pm to 4pm, including a special visit from Santa.

Finally, bring in 2019 at Black ivy’s NYE Gala Dinner

Celebrate Hogmanay in style with a five-course menu, flowing drinks, a live band and a piper at the Bells, all under one roof. The five courses with a glass of bubbles costs £75 per person with tables available from 8pm.

For more details visit http://weareblackivy.com