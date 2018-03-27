Blast off into space at Dynamic Earth this Easter

EASTER at Dynamic Earth also promises a cracking selection of fun-filled egg-speriences this weekend.

From Saturday 31 March until 15 April, a ticket for Dynamic Earth will also include access to a string of exciting activities, guaranteed to entertain and inspire.

Operation Earth, 31 March, 6, 11-13 April

This tie-up with the Edinburgh International Science Festival sees youngsters transformed into doctors of the planet in an interactive family show.

Meet the Expert, 4-5, 8-10, 14-15 April

Scientists at the forefront of Polar research, marine life and forestry will be on hand to share stories of what it’s like to live in some of the most hostile environments on Earth.

Wonderful Weather, 9-10 April

Learn how to spot changes in nature and the skies to forecast the weather.

Cosmos Planetarium, 1-2 April

Visitors will be taken further into the galaxy as the Cosmos Planetarium team lead lucky visitors on an amazing voyage of discovery to seek out extra-terrestrial life.

Budding astronauts will need to fasten their seatbelts as they blast off from Mars and travel to the very outer reaches of the cosmos.

Each event offers hands on fun for all of the family, from taking part in food chain Jenga and becoming a drone pilot with Operation Earth, to looking for wildlife with Nature Detectives, 2-3 April.

In addition to the Easter programme, regular Dynamic Earth features include the real iceberg, a bone-shaking earthquake and the Deep Time Machine which takes visitors billions of years back in time.

Events listed are included with general admission, £14 (£9.75). For more information go to www.dynamicearth.co.uk