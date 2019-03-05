Blockbuster film Local Hero comes to the stage

PRODUCTIONS with the potential to become a landmark piece of theatre are few and far between, however, Local Hero, a co-production between the Royal Lyceum and The Old Vic gas the capacity to become just that.

A stage adaptation of the 1983 film, co-written by David Greig and Bill Forsyth, with brand new music and lyrics by Mark Knopfler, Local Hero is a wry comedy about a man who sets out to buy a beach, but ends up losing his heart to a village.

For those who haven’t seen the film, here’s the gist.

Ambitious Texan oil executive Mac MacIntyre arrives in Scotland on a mission to buy a small seaside village and replace it with a refinery. It’s the deal of a lifetime, but Mac soon finds out that putting a price on this scenic spot is more complicated than he bargained on it being. Before the locals get rich, they must decide what a village is worth a Maserati? A million? A marriage? Or is feeling at home worth more than even oil money can buy?

Directed by John Crowley, who returns to The Lyceum having co-directed the 1993 production of The Master Builder starring Brian Cox the stage adaptation reunites Forsyth and Scots born Knopfler, founder of Dire Straits, and a cast with many familiar faces including Katrina Bryan, best known for CBeebies’ Nina and the Neurons and Molly and Mack, as Stella.

She is joined by Simon Rouse, who played The Bill’s Jack Meadows from 1992 to 2010, as Happer, Matthew Pidgeon as Gordon and Damian Humbley as Mac.

The company is completed by Julian Forsyth as Ben, Adam Pearce as Viktor and Emmanuel Kojo as the Reverend Murdo with Scott Ainslie, Olivier-winner Caroline Deyga, Helen Logan and John McLarnon as Ownie, Punk Girl, Netta, and Iain, and Matthew Malthouse, Suzie McAdam, Joanne McGuinness and Wendy Somerville.

Co-writer and Lyceum Artistic Director David Grieg, says, “God, this is exciting. I’m thrilled The Lyceum are working with a team of this calibre to make Local Hero.

“John Crowley is a director on top of his game. From The Pillowman to Brooklyn he has shown himself a master of complex emotional material.

“I was recently privileged to see his production of The Present on Broadway with Cate Blanchett and it was one of the defining experiences of my theatre-going life.

“The Lyceum audience are in for a treat...” Local Hero, Royal Lyceum, Grindley Street, 14 March-4 May, 7.30pm (matinees 2pm), £18-£68, 0131 248 4848