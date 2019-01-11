Blockbuster Tyrannosaurs exhibition to roar into Edinburgh

Scotland’s most popular visitor attraction has secured a blockbuster international exhibition celebrating the world’s most feared dinosaurs.

The family tree of Tyrannosaurs over more than 100 million years will be explored at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

Fossils, casts of specimens and models of the "T. rex" and its ancestors will go on display in Europe for the first time when the show, which was originally created by the Australian Museum in Sydney, arrives in Edinburgh in January 2020.

Visitors will be able to take part in an "augmented reality" experience in the exhibition which will allow them to play with life-sized dinosaurs.

The exhibition, which will run for nearly four months, will also recall some of the most significant findings to emerged from Tyrannosaur research over the last decade, including the discovery of several new species.

The Tyrannosaurs show was been toured around Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States and updated extensively since its launch five years ago.

Dr Nick Fraser, keeper of natural science at the National Museum of Scotland: "For any of us who are fascinated by dinosaurs, T. rex is surely the most recognisable, whether in popular culture on on the front of your first dinosaur book or poster as a kid.

"I think there is a real sense of wonder that such a seemingly fantastic animal actually walked the earth. Tyrannosaurs will show visitors not only the mighty scale of T. rex, but also their fascinating family tree, including early Asian feathered tyrannosaurs which are some of the most exciting recent discoveries in dinosaur palaeontology."

Australian Museum director Kim McKay said: "The exhibition will not only take visitors on a remarkable journey to our earth’s ancient past, but will also provide a real sense of scientific enquiry and discovery from the latest breakthroughs and research programmes."