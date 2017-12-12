Blue sky over the Usher Hall welcomes ELO Again

HEY there Mr Blue Sky were so pleased to be with you... again!

There seems to be no end to the number of ELO tribute acts coming to the Capital these days, such is the popularity of the songs made famous by the original Electric Light Orchestra, led by Jeff Lynne.

This week it’s the turn of ELO Again, who come to the Usher Hall on Saturday.

ELO Again bring their stunning 40th Anniversary Return To The Blue tour, celebrating the truly universal music of Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra.

Giving a dramatic taste of what a real ELO concert was like back in their heyday, the ELO Again experience is professionally re-enacted with a authentic sound reproduction, light show and visual effects.

Relive the age of Glam Rock in the 21st century as ELO AGAIN pay tribute to ELO’s unique symphonic rock style and hear some of the most unforgettable classic rock and pop songs of a generation.

Expect all the big hits to be performed, from Mr Blue Sky, through Livin’ Thing, Sweet Talkin’ Woman, Roll Over Beethoven, Wild West Hero, Don’t Bring Me Down, The Diary of Horace Wimp, Turn To Stone, Telephone Line and many more.

The spectacular live effect of ELO’s famous orchestrations, soaring strings and vocals, just keep on coming.

ELO Again’s version of the anthemic Mr Blue Sky has been described as being ‘full of passion and fervour’ and ‘sure to have the audience on their feet.’

So if you’re in the mood for a nostalgic night of classic hits head to the Usher Hall on Saturday, this is one gig that won’t bring you down.

ELO Again, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Saturday, 7.30pm, £27.50, 0131-228 1155