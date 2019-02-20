Bon Vivant Edinburgh win best restaurant and bar award

The premier bar awards in the UK have recognised the talent of a city centre bar and restaurant.

The CLASS Bar Awards, run by the bar industry magazine CLASS, which celebrate the achievements, talent and diversity of the UK bar trade have gained a reputation as the UK bar industry’s most important celebration.

And the team from Bon Vivant, on Thistle Street have scooped the CLASS Bar Award win for best Restaurant and Bar for second year in a row.

Ben Harvey, General Manager said: “We are elated to have won the CLASS Bar award for best Restaurant Bar, not one, but two years consecutively.

“The award is a testament to the hard-work and dedication put in by our whole team each and everyday.

“Since the conception ten years ago, The Bon Vivant has achieved many accolades – it is always a fantastic feeling to be recognised for the high standards we are all aiming to achieve especially by a group of your peers.”

A group of over 70 of the UK’s top bar industry experts drawn from 22 cities across the nation decide on the worthy winners.

