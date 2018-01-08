Boyzone and Westlife stars head to Edinburgh for St Patrick’s Day fest

Have your say

THEY were the pin-up boys of the Nineties, heart-throbs for millions all around the world.

Now, having played some of the largest arenas on the planet, including Edinburgh Castle, one member of Boyzone and one member of Westlife are set to team up to rock the Cowgate for a second time.

In celebration of St Patrick’s Day, Brian McFadden of Westlife and Keith Duffy of Boyzone will be returning to #CowgateStPats, the Cowgate’s three-day St Patrick’s Festival, this March.

They will be joined by a full line up of Irish music and comedy acts.

Organiser and Three Sisters General Manager, Eric Drought, himself a Wexford native, says, “I am over the moon to welcome back the boys again.

“They have been with us a few times now, it’s always great fun and the punters love them.

“Here’s to the 2018 Festival being the biggest and best yet, with even more acts still to be announced.”

McFadden and Duffy recently rocked Glasgow’s O2 ABC during the only Scottish date of their UK wide tour.

The boys will be playing at #CowgateStPats on St Patrick’s Eve, March 16, giving fans a second chance to catch them up close and personal.

Already announced for the Festival are another pair of Irish favourites, Jedward.

#CowgateStPats has become a famous celebration with many making the trip from Ireland for the festivities.

Venues participating in this year’s event include The Three Sisters, Espionage, Cabaret Voltaire and Biddy Mulligans.

Entry is free to all sites/shows with wristband.

#CowgateStPats, 15-18 March, sign up for wristbands at http://thethreesistersbar.co.uk/st-patricks/