Boyzone, The Jacksons and Bay City Rollers remember their late legends at ScotFest

IT may be the biggest pop music festival in Scotland, but this year’s ScotFest is also set to prove the most poignant with three ‘farewells’ on the cards.

The two day event which sees a roster of bands play Ingliston tomorrow and Saturday includes sets from Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers, The Jacksons, S Club, Five Star and 911 on Friday and Boyzone, B*witched, Liberty X, East 17 and 5ive on Saturday.

For Boyzone fans it’ll be one of the last chances to see the band live.

After 25 years, and six UK number one singles, they recently announced their latest album will be their last saying, “When we started out as five young Dublin Northsiders, eager to face the world, we never imagined that we’d still have an army of fans some 25 years later.”

“Without that support, we would have never achieved what we have, and for that we’re eternally grateful.

“We’ve had some tough times too. The loss of Stephen left scars that we will carry as a band forever. Stephen was our brother and will always be at the very the heart of Boyzone.”

The Jacksons too will be remembering a loved one when they pay tribute to their father Joe at their first gig since his death.

A band insider said, “The Jackson family are grieving but also want to celebrate the life and work of their father.

“He was always of the opinion that the show must go on and they will be flying to Edinburgh to do what they do best.

“There will be tears but The Jacksons won’t let their fans down.”

There will be tears too when Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers take to the stage,

After the passing of founding member Alan Longmuir earlier this week, lead singer Les McKeown told the Evening News the Rollers’ appearance at Ingliston on the opening night of the ScotFest festival will be dedicated to the memory of his bandmate, saying, “I won’t let him disappear, we all loved Alan, he was one of the original Rollers.

“He got on with everybody and everyone lit up when he strolled on to the stage, he was a laid back and cool guy.”

ScotFest, Royal Highland Showground, Ingliston, tomorrow, 1pm-11pm, Saturday, 10am-11pm, Kids £24, Adults £48, Weekend tickets from £85