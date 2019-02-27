BRIT Award winner Tom Walker signs and sings in Edinburgh

BRITs British Breakthrough award winner Tom Walker will celebrate the release of his debut album What A Time To Be Alive with a signing and gig on Saturday 2 March.

The event will be in partnership with independent record store Assai on Grindlay Street.

Walker will appear at Assai at 5pm where it’s odds on you will hear his current song Just You & I, his second Top 40 single, following the international smash hit Leave A Light On.

Walker also features on a new version of the track with Scottish bagpipe legends the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, in aid of music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

There was huge public demand for the track following Tom and the Pipers’ performing together at Murrayfield before the Scotland vs Italy Six Nations match. The track hit the Top 5 on iTunes UK on its release last week.

Tickets for the signing/gig are available from https://assai.co.uk/