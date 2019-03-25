BRIT breakthorugh act Tom Walker to play Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange

WHAT a time to be alive is a thought that has probably passed through BRIT Award winner Tom Walker’s mind more than once recently.

With the fastest selling debut album in two years and three weeks in the Top 5 he’s ready to tour.

Off the back of his No 1 album called, you guessed it, What A Time To Be Alive, the BRIT’s British Breakthrough winner heads to the Corn Exchange, Newmarket Road, on Sunday 10 October.

Going hand in hand with the album’s breathtaking success, which has already sold more than 60,000 copies, his current single Just You And I has also reaped the benefits, seeing it climb the singles chart into the Top 10, where it is continuing to rise, as well as knocking on the door of Spotify’s Global Top 100.

Tickets go on sale 29 March at 9am, smarturl.it/TWTour2019