Britain's Got Talent auditions are coming to Edinburgh

Britain's Got Talent will be hosting auditions in Edinburgh next Saturday.

The regional auditions will be held at the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Centre in Palmerston Place, between 11am and 4pm on October 13th.

Successful acts will then be given the chance to secure a place at one of the judges' auditions in 2019 as part of the tour.

The show is open to any performer of any age and with any talent, from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animals.

Britain's Got Talent 2018 winner, Lee Ridley (aka Lost Voice Guy), wowed the nation with his stand-up comedy. He suffers from the neurological condition cerebral palsy which means he can't speak - but he pre-records his routines and plays them via a voice synthesizer on a tablet.

Lost Voice Guy is due to perform at the Royal Variety Performance on November 19th.

Since being crowned champion of Britain's Got Talent 2017, Tokio Myers has co-produced the Artists for Grenfell charity single in support of The London Community Foundation and released his debut album in late 2017. The pianist and music producer also picked up a Classic Brit award earlier this year.

Among the show’s biggest successes is Susan Boyle. She is probably the most famous contestant who has competed, having sold over 25 million records worldwide.