Bubble into 2018 with surf and turf special

WHETHER it is the guilt-driven nagging sensation that a gym membership is well overdue, or the determination to cut down on those take-aways, January has always been the month of resolutions.

And then there are the post festive blues, when the decorations come down, the credit card bills come in and the new year is no longer all that new.

That’s where Drake & Morgan come in to play, they’re on a mission to help you escape the blues in 2018 with a low-calorie, money-saving new year’s offer that’s sure to have you ‘grabbing life by the claws’.

With bars and restaurants all over the country, including The Refinery on St Andrew Square, the Reef, Beef and Bubbles deal is a penny-pinching £9.95 combination of steak, prawns and green leaves.

Accompanied by a chilled glass of bubbles - opt for either classic fizz or a glass of alcohol-free Bees Knees prosecco - the whole meal comes in at under 500 calories.

That’s the healthy option, but that’s not all.

For just £19.95, ‘sinners’ can push the boat out and upgrade to a serving of lobster, steak and chips with a glass of champagne.

Laid back but glamorous, The Refinery has gained a reputation for combining industrial sophistication with Scottish comforts.

So if you want to make 2018 all about the new year and a new you, there’s no better way to start than with the low-cost, low-calorie (and alcohol free, should you wish) Reef, Beef and Bubbles deal.

In the meantime, with just over a week of 2017 left, why not eat, drink and be merry with The Refinery’s Merry Weekender, which start today and continues tomorrow with boozy brunches, days out with the kids, candlelit dinners and late night drinks.

The Refinery, St Andrew Square, reservations 0333-210 0017