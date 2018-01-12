Burns Night: Edinburgh set for Red, Red Rose Street celebration

“MY love is like a red, red rose,” crooned Scotland’s most famous bard.

And what better way to show your love of Rabbie Burns than to get involved in the Capital’s biggest celebration of his work – the Red, Red Rose Street Festival.

Based around the city’s historic Rose Street, a new bumper programme follows the popularity of last year’s inaugural festival.

The celebrations, running from Thursday 25 to Saturday 27, will include a modern-day Burns Supper, as well as two family ceilidhs, Burns Club comedy nights, a musical of the life of “Rabbie”, free Burns workshops and animations and activities along the street over the three-day festival.

On Burns Night an adult-only supper celebrating the political, cultural, radical and romantic sides of the poet will be held in the Freemasons Hall on George Street.

Hosted by Dr Alasdair Allan, minister for International Development and Europe, guests will be able to enjoy and honour the national Bard together through toasts, songs and recitals, including the traditional piping in and toast to the haggis, along with surprise performances throughout the evening.

A traditional three-course “supper” of delicious local and Scottish produce will be created by the award-winning caterers Wild Dining.

Dr Alasdair Allan said: “Burns Night is undoubtedly one of Scotland’s most well-known and best loved national days, celebrated by millions around the world.

“Every year on January 25th, the day of his birth, Scots, and Scots at heart remember the life and cultural legacy of Burns by hosting a Burns Supper, and the Red, Red Rose Street promises to be a great one. The #CheerstoRabbie campaign will also give people across the country the opportunity to join thousands across the globe who will toast the national Bard whilst enjoying food, poetry and celebrations, raising a glass to Burns from every corner of the world.”

Diners will get the chance to take part in raising a toast to the poet and saying #CheerstoRabbie.

The global virtual toast encourages everyone who loves the works of Burns to raise a glass and post an image of how they will be celebrating the much-loved poet on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Throughout January, an international celebration will take place as images are shared on social media from every corner of the world using #CheerstoRabbie.

The images will be brought together on the About Scotland website to show Burns fans toasting the poet from every corner of the globe.

Social Bite’s Josh Littlejohn will give the Immortal Memory address and, in keeping with the Bard’s humanitarian values, a donation from every ticket will be made to Social Bite’s campaign to end homelessness in Scotland.

Event director Penny Dougherty said: “With a packed programme of events we aim to commemorate the Bard while highlighting Scotland’s continuing cultural offering to the world. It seems fitting that our capital city hosts a new Burns Festival as Robert Burns certainly made his mark on Edinburgh’s streets.”

fiona.pringle@jpress.co.uk