Cafe St Honore recognised for treating staff fairly

THEY look after us when we dine out and make sure that the placed before us is the best it can be, front of house and kitchen staff are the lifeblood of any great restaurant.

Which is why Chef Neil Forbes is delighted to discover that Cafe St Honoré has been short-listed for Food Made Good Awards 2018, the Thistle Street North West Lane restaurant is one of three finalists vying for the coveted Treat Staff Fairly Award.

One of 17 Awards to be presented at a special ceremony on 1 October in London, the Food Made Good Awards recognise restaurants and food service businesses whose extraordinary accomplishments in the last year are helping diners use the power of their appetites wisely.

Forbes, Cafe St Honoré’s chef director says, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be nominated in the Treating People Fairly category. Funny really, how my staff see this as a normal place to work, but all the extra little things we do, some may take for granted, I really do care about the people that work with me.

“Cafe St Honoré is a wonderful place to work and we have a great team of loyal, committed and professional staff. Fingers crossed we come home with this most prestigious award on the 1st of October.”

Organised by the Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA), the awards recognise restaurants that have demonstrated that all food can be made delicious, ethical and sustainable.

Good luck.