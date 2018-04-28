Capital celebrates Avengers-inspired ‘city of superheroes’ weekend

IT’s the weekend to celebrate everything that’s super about Edinburgh.

As the most hotly anticipated film of the year has now hit the big screen, the city which was chosen to host Hollywood stars for a series of momentous battle scenes in Avengers: Infinity War, is marking its starring role.

Gylemuir Primary School pupils and staff dressed up as Superheroes having a Superhero dance off in the playground at playtime.

Schools, visitor attractions, businesses and bars across the Capital have all embraced the superhero theme.

Gylemuir Primary was just one school who got into the super spirit this week.

Headteacher Aileen Smart explained: “We took part in the superhero for a day activity because we felt it tied in really nicely with our school health and wellbeing programme that we follow where we look at skills that children need to develop for life.

“We’ve tied it in with resilience and team work as well as problem solving in a fun and creative way.

Gylemuir Primary School, Superheroes day.

“The children had the choice to dress up as a comic book superhero, a made-up superhero or to pick a real life person who is a superhero to them.

“One primary one pupil came up with a rainbow superhero with a superpower of spreading happiness!”

She explained that part of school and learning is also about having fun and the kids loved taking part in the day.

A self-confessed Marvel super fan she also said the weekend was a great way to showcase the best of the city.

Museum of Childhood staff dressed as superheroes.

“I am a huge Marvel fan and I jumped at the chance to link superheroes to learning at school.

“It’s a fantastic way to promote the city.

“I have watched the film and loved seeing the city that I work in and live in so brilliantly represented.”

Braidburn, Brunstane, Buckstone, Corstorphine, Cramond, Currie, Dean Park, Gilmerton and Roseburn have also got involved with dress-up days, bake sales, sports tasks and bin bag cape making activities.

There are a series of unique events and offers taking off around the city this weekend including at Camera Obscura who are encouraging visitors to dust off their capes and masks and come along to the attraction in their best superhero outfits to receive 50 percent off admission.

The offer is open to all, young and old caped crusaders alike, over the weekend.

Guests are also encouraged to search for the super stones during their visit with a special Avengers Superhero trail around the site.

General manager Andrew Johnson said: “We are super excited to be part of this city wide campaign and have always known that Edinburgh was a city of heroes.

“We look forward to welcoming superheroes of all ages over the weekend.”

City Cabs has joined in the fun and for anyone who quotes ‘superhero’ when they book a taxi over the weekend will be entered into a prize draw.

Who knows, you might even find yourself picked up by a superhero. Cinemas across the city will also dish out popcorn to kids who come in costume and hero themed drinks are available at a number of bars and hotels including The Edinburgh Press Club, The Whiski Rooms and Epicurean.

