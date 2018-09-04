Capital set to become one giant Cluedo game

THERE’S been a murder! Actually, there has been more than one. A serial killer is on the loose and the sleepy village of Birkness near the outskirts of Edinburgh (no, I’ve never heard of it either) is gripped with fear.

All of which means the local constabulary need help catching the culprit, so it’s time hone your investigative skills and let your inner detective loose as CluedUpp, the world’s only city-wide murder-mystery game sets it sights on the Capital.

On Saturday 29 of September, get ready to take a trip back to 1958. The Beast of Birkness has already murdered three people, another has barely escaped with her life.

It’s only a matter of time before the killer strikes again. Can you stop them? You’ll need all of your detective skills to stop this reign of terror, but you won’t be alone.

Convicted serial killer Peter Manuel has offered to help you crack the case in return for escaping the hangman’s noose - he has an insight like no other, but can you trust him?

The Beast of Birkness is a virtual detective adventure, think of it as a giant game of Cluedo!

Working your way across the city centre, your team of detectives must crack clues, solve challenges and eliminate suspects as you go, but can you work out whodunit before the killer strikes again?

On the day you’ll be competing with hundreds of other players all across the city.

To take part you will need a team of up to six players, access to a Smartphone; Android (Version 5.1 or above) or iPhone (Model 5s or above), a great team name and awesome fancy dress costumes (optional).

CluedUpp murder-mysteries unfold virtually via the event-app and the game is self-served on the day.

The investigation will last anywhere between one and four hours, although the average squad of detectives takes around two hours 20 minutes to solve the crime.

There will be prizes for Fastest Team, Best Fancy Dress, Best Team Picture, Best Team Name, Best Little Detective (kids prize) and Best K9 Detective (dogs prize).

Happy sleuthing.

Cluedupp Detective Adventure, Saturday 29 September, start 10am-1pm, £30 per team, under 16s play for free and do not count in team numbers, www.cluedupp.com/store/p240/Edinburgh