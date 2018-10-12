Caro Emerald is back with her unique blend of retro jazz and modern pop

THERE’s a treat in store at the Usher Hall this Saturday.

Following ‘five star’ reviews and sold out shows across the board, the gorgeous and stylish Caro Emerald is back with a brand new live UK tour for 2018.

Since the release of the 2010 multi-platinum debut album Deleted Scenes From The Cutting Room Floor, Emerald and producers Grandmono have fashioned their own niche, blending retro jazz with sampling and modern pop, starring Emerald’s exceptional vocals.

The result is a truly unique signature sound which London’s Evening Standard described as being ‘As polished and classy as it can get’.

Second album The Shocking Miss Emerald entered the Official UK Album Chart at No 1 in May 2013, remaining in the chart for an entire year.

With more than 2.5 million record sales, a host of awards (including an Echo, Goldene Kamera, Edison Award, EBBA & MTV Music Award), and a string of sold out tours and performances at festivals throughout Europe including Glastonbury and Isle of Wight, it’s safe to say that Emerald has made her mark.

‘Caro Emerald lifts the spirits,’ declared the Daily Telegraph.

The vocalist is an original pop star with the look of a Hollywood icon of yesteryear and a voice that oozes warmth and vitality.

Her live performance is not to be missed, causing one reviewer to write ‘Caro Emerald had everyone in the palm of her hand’’ and her ‘infectious sense of fun and vintage charm can be relied on to lift the spirits’.

This new tour follows her acclaimed Emerald Island tour in 2017 and she has a lot to live up to if she intends to match previous outings; ‘Everything about a Caro Emerald gig is cool,’ The Herald opined while The Metro went further, ‘There aren’t many chances to watch genuine perfection take to the stage. Don’t miss Emerald’.

Caro Emerald, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Saturday, 7pm, £27.50-£108.90 (Up Close Package -includes seat in first 5 rows, VIP tour gift, Exclusive Caro Emerald VIP tote bag, commemorative poster pre-signed,and souvenir VIP tour laminate and lanyard,0131-228-1155