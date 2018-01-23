Cast set to captivate with Rabbie’s tale

RABBIE The Musical, opens at the Rose Street Basement Theatre tonight, telling the story of the life and times of Scotland’s Bard.

Fresh from a record run at last year’s Fringe, local amateur theatre company Captivate restage their musical as part of the Red, Red Rose Street programme.

Written by the late Andrew Dallmeyer, one of Scotland’s leading dramatists and three-time Fringe First Award winner, this big, bold, brash production distils the essence of Burns’ life and his paradoxical personality through his poetry, music and poignant wit.

Director, Sally Lyall says, “At Captivate Theatre, we are trying to establish ourselves as a company that not only performs big cast musicals at the Fringe, but also new writing and small-scale, lesser-known shows throughout the year.

“It’s hard to get an audience out with the Fringe, especially with a small cast.

“Rabbie is a terrific new production with a small, but exceptionally talented local cast and team.

“Come join with us to ‘tak a cup o’ kindness’ and celebrate the life of Robert Burns, Scotland’s ploughman poet, saintly sinner and genius.”

Professor David Purdie, editor of the Burns’ Encyclopaedia, has described the show as a “unique opportunity for the young, and not so young, from all over the world to reflect on the life, words and music of our greatest poet - and national treasure.”

Rabbie The Musical comes to Rose Street as part of the Red, Red Rose Street Festival, which has been hailed as one of the best events in Scotland at which to celebrate Scotland’s most famous poet.

Now in its second year, the event returns with a larger programme of events and activities for Burns fans of all ages.

Rabbie The Musical, Basement Theatre, Rose Street, 25-28 January, 7pm, £15, 0131-622 6552