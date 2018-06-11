Catch Still Game’s Peggy at The Dockers

Lynne McCallum is best known as irascible Clansman regular Peggy in the hit TV comedy Still Game, but this week the actress swaps the streets of Craiglang for those of Leith when she takes to the stage in a new two-hander, for one performance only this Thursday lunchtime.

McCallum appears in Nan and Rita and the Holy Grail, one of three new works being presented as play readings by Citadel Arts Group, at the Leith Dockers Club.

Described as ‘funny, bawdy and poignant’ the piece finds McCallum playing mouthy, love-struck OAP Nan McCann facing off against her pensioner foil Rita Waldie, played by Estrid Barton, who you might also recognise from Taggart or Howard’s End.

Both feisty Edinburgh seniors, they explore lust and loss, poetry, cakes, cougars, carpet bowls - and the sad consequences of Rita’s frisky friend Big Thelma finding the Holy Grail in a LIDL bag on a 37 bus.

“These performed readings, part of Leith Festival, are in the lunchtime play, pie and pint format,” says artistic director Liz Hare.

“Arrive at the Dockers at noon for your pie and drink and the readings start at 12.30pm.

Over the years, Citadel Arts Group has sought to encourage older writers and contributors. Nan and Rita and the Holy Grail was penned by former journalist and radio ‘soap’ writer Carolyn Lincoln and is directed by Adam Tomkins.

The other play readings in the series are Susan Chaney’s lyrical exploration of bereavement Beyond The Ash Lagoon on Wednesday and Jim Brown’s witty evocation of the tattie howking season Field Of Opportunity, on Friday. Both are directed by Liz Hare.

Citadel Arts Group, Leith Dockers Club, Academy Street, 12 Noon, Beyond The Ash Lagoon (Wednesday), Nan and Rita and the Holy Grail (Thursday), Field Of Opportunity (Friday), £6