Cathedral of Light to dazzle at Edinburgh botanics with 100,000 lights

It’s a haven in the city which has been decked out with more than a million twinkling lights transforming it into a festive showstopper. Set to be one of the star turns at this year’s Christmas at the Botanics in Edinburgh is the towering Cathedral of Light, festooned with over 100,000 lights, an immersive installation, never seen in Scotland before,

Seventy-metres long and next to the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh’s (RBGE) famous Beech Hedge, it allows visitors to walk through a massive “light tunnel” as part of a series of after-dark experiences.

Christmas at the Botanics. Pic: Greg Macvean.

Switched on last night, the one-mile trail weaves through the Botanics, using the Garden’s natural landscape and historic buildings as a backdrop for awe-inspiring visual effects.

The event’s offerings also include a Fire Garden, a Vortex with squares of light and hexagonal shapes, illuminations projected on the walls of historic Inverleith House, a light show at the Victorian Palm House, and a Festival Finale on Inverleith House lawn.

Children will have the chance to enjoy a Santa show along the route.

Visitors can round off the evening’s entertainment under the stars with a spiced cider, mulled wine or hot chocolate, and a meal.

Christmas at the Botanics. Pic: Greg Macvean

Firepits will also be lit for toasting marshmallows before doing a spot of Christmas shopping at the gift shop at the John Hope Gateway.

Keepers said the show provides an opportunity to highlight the work being done in more than 50 countries as part of the International Conifer Conservation Programme.

Simon Milne, Regius Keeper at the RBGE, said: “At a time when the only conifers we may be thinking about are Christmas trees, it is worth knowing that of the world’s 615 species, one third are listed as threatened.

“By coming to our event, visitors are helping us enormously to fund plant research, conservation and our work with communities.

L-R Rory Dunn (6), Sophie Williamson (8), Jack Williamson (7). Pic: Greg Macvean

Mr Milne added: “Our profits from the trail go to help finance our important work in Scotland and around the world.”

Christmas at the Botanics is delivered with events promoter Raymond Gubbay, responsible for several successful light shows throughout the UK, including those at Kew Gardens in London and Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

Jonathan Marks, chief development officer, said the trail offered visitors a wide range of experiences.

“We are thrilled to be back in Edinburgh for the second time, delivering another Christmas at the Botanics in partnership with project and production management company, Culture Creative.

Dannielle McAllister. Pic: Greg Macvean

Mr Marks added: “There’s nothing more magical at Christmas than an immersive trail of dazzling light displays.

“Each installation has a unique theme, some tranquil and some more stimulating, to take you on a unique journey through the Garden.”

In 2017 RBGE attracted 904,956 people, the largest number of visitors on record since 1936.

Factors contributing to the surge in numbers included the Garden’s Christmas at the Botanics event which sold 70,000 tickets, the blooming of the Garden’s exotic Amorphophallus plant, which drew thousands of visitors in the summer.

Christmas at the Botanics runs for 30 nights until 29 December. Advance booking encouraged to ensure desired time slot and secure best ticket prices. Tickets start from £14 per adult and £8 for children. Free entry for the under-4s.

For events information and ticket bookings, visit www.rbge.org.uk