Celebrate Bonfire Night in safety with organised display

BONFIRE night is fast approaching. Whether you’re in Edinburgh or the Lothians, here are some of the main organised events to choose from...

TOMORROW

Scottish Love in Action Fireworks Extravaganza, George Heriot’s Playing Fields, 6.30pm, £8 (family discounts are available), under-2s free

Fireworks and bonfire show.

Tranent Fa’side Fireworks, Polson Park, Tranent, 6.30pm, free

Donations welcomed and light ight up toys will also be on sale to help raise funds for next years display.

SATURDAY

Haddington Torchlight Procession Bonfire and Fireworks , Whittinghame Drive, 6.30pm-8.30pm, £2 (£5 with torch for procession)

Hot food and drink will be on offer along with children’s rides, inflatables and glow in the dark items.

Linlithgow RFC Fireworks Display - Linlithgow Rugby Football Club, 6pm-9pm, £5, (£15 (family)

This fireworks show lasts just under 30 minutes.

SUNDAY

Scottish Love in Action Fireworks Extravaganza, George Watson’s Rugby Ground, Myreside Road, £8 (family discounts are available), under-2s free

Blue Show takes place 4.30pm-5.15pm, gates open for the ‘red show’ at 6.30pm, for 7pm show.

MONDAY

GUY FAWKES’ NIGHT

Musselburgh Fireworks Display, Fisherrow Links, 7pm, free

This community fireworks display is always well attended and a great success.

Mayfield Fireworks, Mayfield Park, Dalkeith, 6.30pm, £2.50 (under-16s £1.50/under-5s £1)

Popular local family fireworks display.

Currie, Balerno and District Round Table Fireworks, George V Park, Currie, 6.30pm, £5 (children free)

Organisers ask unaccompanied teenagers to donate £1 at the gate.

Of course, while there’s nothing quite like going to a displays, some of the most spectacular views can be found elsewhere in the city, why not try Calton Hill or Bruntsfield Links to take in the views.