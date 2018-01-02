Celebrate with MAMA at their annual revue

Have your say

THERE’S no need to worry about the post festive blues if you happen to be down Musselburgh way this month.

If you are looking for something fun to do during the long winters evenings, book now for Celebration, Musselburgh Amateur Musical Association’s annual revue show.

This year’s January concert is set to take audiences on a party around the world, with a very special stop in Scotland along the way.

Boasting some of the best loved tracks of the last 70 years, as well as some of musical theatre’s finest treats, the songs lined up to entertain include favourites from Singing in the Rain to tracks made famous by the Proclaimers.

From Stupid Cupid to Galway Girl, there will be something for everyone.

MAMA president Jane Renton says, “We all love a good party, so we’re really excited that MAMA will be continuing the festivities with Celebration!

“The cast have been working hard over the past few months to put together a great show for your entertainment.

“Please come along and support our talented local company.”

This year’s Revue is being choreographed by Lisa McLeod.

In her four years with the company, McLeaod has pushed the members to bring out their best dance skills which, in many cases, they didn’t realise they had.

Likewise musical director Laura Paterson’s infectious enthusiasm has encouraged the company to learn more than 20 new songs in three short months.

The production team is completed by the revue co-ordinator, Graeme Aitken, who directed Anything Goes in 2015.

MAMA will also present Calamity Jane at The Brunton, 12-14 April 2018.

Celebration!, Brunton Theatre, Musselburgh, 18-20 January, 7.30pm (matinee 2pm), £10-£12, 0131-665 2240