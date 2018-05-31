Celebrate World Gin Day with a cocktail at The Ivy

THE Ivy Collection’s first Scottish restaurant, The Ivy on the Square, is gearing up to take part in the tenth World Gin Day on Saturday, 9 June.

Regulars of The Ivy on the Square will already be familiar with the brasserie’s cocktail offering and now two new limited-edition gin cocktails look set to get summer off to a great start.

To celebrate the day, The Ivy on the Square have created two exclusive gin cocktails - The Melville (£7.25) and The Multrees (£7.25) - in collaboration with new Scottish gin distillery, Oro Gin.

The cocktails will be available for guests of the restaurant to enjoy from Wednesday, 6 to Saturday, 30 June.

The Melville pays homage to the fluted column of the Melville Monument, commemorating Henry Dundas, the first Viscount Melville in St Andrew Square, while The Multrees is a nod to the designer shopping destination, Multrees Walk, just a stone’s throw from the restaurant.

The summer gin cocktails have been designed by bar manager Jon Niemi and head distiller of Oro Gin, Ray Clynick.

The Melville is a refreshing almost floral cocktail with a grown-up kick comprising; Oro Gin, RinQuinQuin peach aperitif, Lillet blanc aperitif, Soda Water, and Lavender syrup, whilst The Multrees is a unique, bold and silky drink comprising; Oro Gin, Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, Maraschino Liqueur, Orange Bitters.

Niemi, explains, “A perfectly made gin cocktail signifies the start of summer and Oro Gin is one of the smoothest gins I have ever tasted.

“To have the opportunity to design cocktails with the Head Distiller was one not to be missed. We have created two very different drinks which we hope will be a delicious alternative to the classic G&T”.

Ray Clynick, Head Distiller of Oro Gin continues, “We look forward to debuting our gin at the restaurant and look forward to the reaction from guests.”