Channel 4 search is on for Edinburgh’s child geniuses

DO you have a child genius in the family? Is your kid a wizard at mathematics? Maybe spelling is their strong point.

Then again, science could be the subject they have mastered or perhaps their feats of memory leave you dumbfounded?

Well, now could be the perfect time to discover if you do indeed have a budding genius in the family.

The nationwide contest to find Britain’s brightest kids returns to our screens this week and its producers at Channel 4 are already looking for eight to 12-year-olds from Edinburgh and the Lothians to take part in the next series.

Last year, hundreds applied from across the UK but only 19 formidably talented children made it through to the competition.

The competition is tough, have no doubt, and if you want a taste of what is in store for those who make it through to the televised rounds, just catch the new series airing every evening this week at 8pm.

Competitors are challenged on spelling, maths, memory, vocabulary, geography and science as round by round they are whittled down to five finalists.

The five top scorers then compete in a grand final on Saturday for a shot at winning the coveted title of Child Genius Champion.

Presiding over proceedings, as always, is quiz master and Cambridge graduate, Richard Osman.

Channel 4 are looking for children to represent all backgrounds and areas in Series Seven so if you have, or know of an 8 to 12-year-old who might make the grade and want to appear in the next series, applications are now open.

Child Genius features a competition devised in association with British Mensa, offering parents the chance to bring their children together with like-minded peers to compete for the title of Child Genius.

To apply to enter your child to take part go to https://www.walltowall.co.uk/casting/child-genius-2019_612.aspx or email child.genius@walltowall.co.uk or call 0207-241 9225