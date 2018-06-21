Chef Greenaway looks for investors for new venture

Edinburgh chef Mark Greenaway has hinted that he is to open a second restaurant in the capital after putting out a call for potential investors on social media.

Mr Greenaway, who has appeared on the Great British Menu and owns an eponymous restaurant on North Castle Street, said the latest venture would be a "brand-new concept".

He wrote on Twitter: "Looking for an investor for a brand-new concept restaurant here in Edinburgh, if this opportunity excites you, you can drop me an email to be part of it ."

Mr Greenaway, whose cookbook was last year named the best in the world at Gourmand Awards in China, previously opened a second restaurant, Bistro Moderne in Stockbridge, in 2013 but closed it two years later.