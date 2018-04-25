Children dressed as superheroes to ride Lothian buses for free

Kids will get the chance to zoom around Edinburgh for free this weekend - if they dress up as their favourite superheroes.

Lothian Buses is celebrating the release of the latest Marvel movie, Avengers: Infinity War, which was shot in the capital.

Scenes were filmed across Edinburgh and businesses in the area are teaming up to mark the release of the blockbuster. As part of the City of Superheroes weekend, youngsters aged between five and 15 have the chance to travel for free.

Lothian Buses Gaynor Marshall said: "It is an incredible opportunity for our city to be showcased in a Hollywood film which will be seen by millions of people across the globe.

"We have many superheroes of our own working across Lothian who go above and beyond to deliver for customers who rely on our services every day and we are excited to be involved in celebrating the film's launch weekend with the City of Superheroes event."

She added that she hopes travelers will get into the "heroic spirit" and join in the fun with their kids.

The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe charts the conflict between the famous superheroes and their intergalactic nemesis, Thanos. Edinburgh locations - including Cockburn Street and St Giles' Cathedral - was used as a backdrop for several scenes in the movie

One of Lothian Buses own drivers was heralded a superhero earlier this year when she skillfully averted tragedy on the during the treacherous snowy weather.

A van driver's dash cam caught the moment the wheels of Charmaine Laurie’s double-decker skidded on snow as she swerved to avoid a car which lurched into her path. The video became a viral sensation.





On Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 April, customers aged between five and 15 can travel for free on Lothian's city bus services if they are dressed as a superhero and accompanied by a fare-paying adult.

More details about the City of Superheroes offer can be found at www.lothianbuses.co.uk.

Written by Joshua King

