Children’s Festival in full swing with shows galore

The 29th Edinburgh International Children’s Festival may be mid-way through now, but there are still tickets available for most shows, especially over the coming weekend.

14 productions from 12 different countries including, for the first time, South Africa have been brought together to entertain all ages from babes in arms to teenagers.

The festival runs until 3 June and is expected to welcome more than 10,000 people over its nine days.

“The Festival is a great opportunity to celebrate our home grown talent,” says director Noel Jordan.

“It is also a unique opportunity to welcome the best of what the world has to offer onto our Edinburgh stages for local audiences to enjoy.

“I have relished putting this programme together over the last 18 months and hope many children and their families will experience together the wealth of stories and visual treats on offer.

From intimate, immersive theatre specifically designed for babies, through to high-energy and thought-provoking shows for wteenagers, highlights include Loo (for 2-5 yrs) by Ponten Pie (Spain), Ogo (for 2.5-6 yrs) by Théâtre des Petites Âmes (Canada), Expedition Peter Pan (for 7-12 yrs) by Het Laagland (The Netherlands), Eddie & the Slumber Sisters (for 8-13 yrs) by Catherine Wheels Theatre Company (Scotland) and Mbuzeni (12+ yrs and adults) by Koleka Putuma (South Africa).

Tickets, various prices, are still available for most shows, especially over the final weekend 1-3 June.

For full programme of shows, venue information and booking details, go to www.imaginate.org.uk/festival or call the box office on 0131 228 1404.