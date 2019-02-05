Chinese New Year: Edinburgh landmarks to light up red to mark Year of the Pig

Landmarks include Edinburgh Castle, Balmoral Hotel, The Outlook Tower at Camera Obscura, Jenners Department Store, Harvey Nichols, The Scotch Whisky Experience and Edinburgh Airport.
Buildings across the Capital will be lit up red to mark the launch of the Chinese New Year Edinburgh festival and the Year of the Pig, which begins on February 5.
