Scotland�"s largest Chinese New Year celebration sees Edinburgh painted red for the Year of the Pig''Edinburgh landmarks light up red to mark Chinese New Year as the city hosts Scotland's largest Chinese New Year celebrations until 17 February. Landmarks in red include; Edinburgh Castle, Balmoral Hotel, The Outlook Tower at Camera Obscura, Jenners Department Store, Harvey Nichols, The Scotch Whisky Experience and Edinburgh Airport. Full festival programme at www.chinesenewyear.scot '' Neil Hanna Photography'www.neilhannaphotography.co.uk'07702 246823

Chinese New Year: Edinburgh landmarks to light up red to mark Year of the Pig

Buildings across the Capital will be lit up red to mark the launch of the Chinese New Year Edinburgh festival and the Year of the Pig, which begins on February 5.

Landmarks include Edinburgh Castle, Balmoral Hotel, The Outlook Tower at Camera Obscura, Jenners Department Store, Harvey Nichols, The Scotch Whisky Experience and Edinburgh Airport.

Edinburgh Airport will light up red tonight to mark the Year of the Pig.

1. Edinburgh Airport

Edinburgh Airport will light up red tonight to mark the Year of the Pig.
Neil Hanna
Buy a Photo
Edinburgh Castle will look spectacular in red.

2. Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh Castle will look spectacular in red.
Neil Hanna
Buy a Photo
Tourist attraction Camera Obscura will also join in on the festivities tonight.

3. Camera Obscura

Tourist attraction Camera Obscura will also join in on the festivities tonight.
Neil Hanna
Buy a Photo
Jenners Department store will also mark the Year of the Pig.

4. Jenners Department Store

Jenners Department store will also mark the Year of the Pig.
Neil Hanna
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2