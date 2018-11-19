Christmas tales of Doris Day and Judy Garland at Gilded Balloon

ABSENT fathers, sublime singing, backstage mammas, homosexual husbands, awful auditions and the filthiest Julie Andrews to ever grace the stage come together at the Gilded Balloon this Christmas.

In Doris, Dolly & the Dressing Room Divas... at Christmas!, described by Graham Norton as a “hilarious and heartbreaking show, with a sound track to die for”, three make-up girls bitch, harmonise and cause hysterics as they entertain with irreverent tales from the dressing rooms of Doris, Dolly, Judy, Julie and Liza.

The award-winning, smash-hit show from Fringe First-winning Morag Fullarton returns by popular demand, sprinkled with seasonal glitter.

The tour de force that is Gail Watson, star of last year’s Patsy Cline & a Bottle of Wine, leads the cast, and is joined by River City’s Jenny Hulse, Joanne McGuinness and award-winning Musical Director Hilary Brooks.

Doris, Dolly and the Dressing Room Divas... at Christmas! is an updated reimagining of the popular show that took the 2015 and 2017 Fringes by storm and features brand new scenes and all-new numbers.

Katy and Karen Koren, directors of Gilded Balloon, say, “Christmas wouldn’t be the same without a heavy dose of hilarious, no-holds-barred camp, which is why we’re utterly thrilled to partner with the Òran Mór to bring back the bigger and better Doris, Dolly and the Dressing Room Divas... at Christmas!

“We hope to see you about Gilded Balloon’s Basement Theatre, too, where we’ve jam-packed it with enough comedy - and alcohol - to see you through the winter months”.

The perfect festive night out, VIP packages - whether for a work party or a night out on the town - are also available.

Doris, Dolly & the Dressing Room Divas... at Christmas!, tomorrow, 21 November-16 December, 7.30pm (matinees 5pm), £17.50-£24.50, 0131-622 6552 or book online at gildedballoon.co.uk where deatails of Christmas VIP packages can also be found