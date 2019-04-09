Civerinos declare Edinburgh's first pizza pub "officially" open

After a week testing their pizza ovens were operating at peak performance, The High Dive in Newington is now ready to welcome the masses to the city's first pizza pub.

Easing themselves into bringing the Capital its first pizza pub, the team behind new The High Dive, on St, Leonard’s Street, have spent a week putting the idea through the paces with a soft launch but today, have announced the pizza, and beer are in full swing and everyone is welcome.

The menu includes Civerinos Slice favourites including hand cut potato crisps, rosemary and thyme salt.

In former student haunt Old Montague Bar, the pub will serve pizza by the slice, until closing time.

To a background of beer and buzzing beats The High Dive will open at 9am and vows to offer free filter coffee and wifi as well as all day breakfast including home-made granola bowls, super fruit smoothies and a breakfast pizza.

Civerinos - already well-known across the city for their New York style wood fired pizzas and modern Italian street food, has two already established city centre locations - ‘Civerinos’ at Hunter Square on The Royal Mile and ‘Civerinos Slice’ at Forrest Road.

The Civerinos Slice pizzas feature all of the most loved, and most unusual toppings starting from a classic at £5 or try a brussel sprouts, pancetta, thyme, rocket and fontina cheese for £6 and are all made with san marzano tomatoes, double zero flour and 100 per cent mozzarella.

Edinburgh's first 'pizza pub' is now open.

To finish, they have featured some of their most sought after Italian style desserts including their Zeppole hot doughnuts - house made doughnuts served with whipped cream and the

option of adding nutella and a nutella calzone, filled with nutella, banana, pistachio nuts and raspberries.