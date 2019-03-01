CleudUpp return to Edinburgh with a Peaky Blinders inspired murder mystery

HAVE you ever fancied taking centre-stage in your very own crime drama?

There’s another chance to put your detective skills to the test later this month when CluedUpp, the city wide murder mystery game in which you are the detective, returns to the streets of the Capital with a brand new case to solve.

Sneaky Finders transform the Capital into the fictitious town of Millingham. You and your team of detectives are tasked with cracking the case as you stalk the streets.

Using the CluedUpp app your team will hunt around town tracking down virtual witnesses, eliminating suspects and ruling-out murder weapons.

Described as a ‘giant detective adventure played all across town,’ Sneaky Finders requires a team of detectives, at least two but up to six players per team, access to a Smartphone that is Android or iOS compatible, awesome Sneaky Finders 1920’s inspired fancy dress, think Peaky Blinders. Dressing up is optional but good fun.

Depending on how good you are the game will last anywhere from one to four hours. Average time it takes to solve the crime is two hours 20 minutes.

There are prizes for Fastest Team, Best Fancy Dress, Best Team Picture, Best Team Name, Best Little Detective (kids prize) and Best K-9 Detective (dogs prize).

The game, as Sherlock might say, is afoot...

Sneaky Finders, Edinburgh, 27 July, 10am-1pm, £36 per team of up to six adults, www.cluedupp.com