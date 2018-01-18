Close encounters of the Burns Night kind

TRAVEL back in time this Burns Night with The Real Mary King’s Close and Wedgwood Restaurant.

On 26 January 2018 the spooky underground attraction in partnership with Wedgwood the Canongate restaurant will be serving up the perfect celebration of the birth of Robert Burns.

Bringing together poetry, history and the best locally sourced produce, you can experience an indulgent evening of heritage, poetry and delicious food.

The evening begins at 6.30pm with a three course meal at Wedgwood, where they promise to showcase the best in Scottish cuisine.

Guests will then be treated to a recital of Burns poetry, before being escorted to The Real Mary King’s Close where they will enjoy a Burns inspired guided tour of the uniquely preserved streets and spaces.

The evening will finish with a dram of whisky in the beautiful Burgh Courtroom, where there will be the opportunity to raise a glass to Scotland’s favourite son.

Craig Miller, General Manager at The Real Mary King’s Close says, “This event is a fitting tribute to the great Robert Burns, who was inspired by one of our very own residents of the Close and lesser known fellow poet, Robert Fergusson.

“It’s a chance for guests to enjoy the site in a different way whilst celebrating the works of the Bard himself.”

Chef Paul Wedgwood adds, “A traditional Burns supper is a great excuse for celebration, in what can otherwise be a dreary month.

“I’ve always found the combination of food and poetry to be a sensory experience, so a tour of Edinburgh’s historic and atmospheric streets adds that little something to make it extra special.”

Spaces are very limited for this event so book now.

£55 per person from www.realmarykingsclose.com/event/burns, or 0131-225 0672