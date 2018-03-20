Closure-threatened Scottish Youth Theatre bailed out by Scottish Government

The Scottish Government has bailed out Scottish Youth Theatre after offering the company £150,000 to help prevent it from closing down in the summer.

An emergency grant of £150,000 has been secured less than two weeks after the Glasgow-based company announced it would be closing at the end of July.

It had insisted it was left with "no other realistic option but to cease trading" after having a funding bid turned down by arts quango Creative Scotland in January.

The Scottish Government's support has been matched by £100,000 worth of support from investment fund manager Baillie Gifford and £50,000 worth of backing from other private sector firms.

Jacky Hardacre, the artistic director of SYT, said the threat of closure had been lifted and the future of the company secured by the deal, which was brokered following an intervention from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has been leading the government's efforts to promote 2018 as the "year of young people."

Read more: Insight: The impact of Scottish Youth Theatre’s funding crisis

It is the second time in four years the company has been awarded direct funding by the government after having funding plans rejected by Creative Scotland.

Although the government's support stops short of giving the company the same status as the National Theatre of Scotland, Scottish Opera and Scottish Ballet, Ms Hardacre said it ensure the young people of Scotland had their own thriving national theatre company.

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon: 'All options' to be explored over fate of Scottish Youth Theatre

In a statement announcing the rescue deal, the government said its support would allow the company will give them an opportunity to identify a long-term funding solution and develop projects across Scotland.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "“The Scottish Youth Theatre has supported many young actors and other theatre professionals to find their voice and launch their careers. There was widespread concern about the announcement that the theatre was facing closure due to its financial position.

“This funding from partners will allow the theatre to maintain its work, and complete the ongoing positive changes to their business. It will also give time for further dialogue about a longer-term funding strategy.

“I have set out this offer to the Scottish Youth Theatre and I have encouraged them to continue exploring all options available to secure a more permanent funding solution.

"I have also discussed with them their continuing ambitions to improve the reach, depth and quality of Scottish Youth Theatre’s work across Scotland, and how this funding will help them towards that goal.”

Ms Hardacre said: "With a future now secured for Scottish Youth Theatre, our focus is firmly on ensuring the nation’s young people have their own thriving national theatre company to engage with, be inspired by and to aspire to be a part of.

"This solution would not be possible without the support from Baillie Gifford and a number of private sector organisations and individuals.

"Furthermore, the First Minister and Cabinet Secretary have shown a great willingness to explore every option for Scottish Youth Theatre and we are very grateful for their time and efforts and their clear commitment to youth arts in Scotland.

"We have been overwhelmed and humbled by the support demonstrated by participants, alumni, parents, the creative sector and all-party political support who raised their voices in support of SYT.

"We would also like to acknowledge the continuing support of the youth arts sector who will be important partners in the coming months.”

A spokeswoman said: “We always welcome new funding from the Scottish Government for culture. We are also continuing our discussions with Scottish Youth Theatre regarding potential ways in which we can support their work in the future.”

The bail-out for SYT is a major embarrassment for Creative Scotland, which had defended its decision not to fund the company, saying it had lost out in a “competitive process” for regular funding with other youth arts organisations across Scotland.

News of the company's impending closure sparked an outcry from leading actors and an intervention from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who told MSPs “all options” would be explored to try to keep the company running.