Controversial ‘nude’ musical to come to The Playhouse

THE 50th anniversary tour of the ground-breaking ‘American Tribal Love-Rock Musical’ Hair is to come to The Playhouse in 2019.

The controversial show which shocked a nation with its nudity, profanity and depiction of drug use when it premiered off-Broadway in 1967 is a product of the hippie counterculture of the time and tells the story of a group of hippie ‘tribe’ youngsters in the East Village of New York who yearn to change the world, questioning authority and the American flag.

Wild, colourful, sexually liberated and free, they are united in protest and song, under the shadow of the Vietnam War.

Featuring the iconic songs Aquarius, Let the Sun Shine In, I Got Life and Good Morning Starshine, the award-winning production will run at The Playhouse from 22-27 June 2019.