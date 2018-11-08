There’s lots of family fun at Edinburgh’s Christmas 2018. So get planning!

The countdown to Edinburgh’s Christmas 2018 is now underway.

Silent Light will combine the fun of Silent Disco with a spectacular light show

This year there’s a range of new and much-loved favourites to put all ages in the mood for the festive season!

Party on!

Everyone loves a Christmas party. Silent Light is a world first. It combines the spectacular Street of Light from Edinburgh’s Christmas 2015 and 2016 with Silent Disco.

The magnificent lights will be synchronized to music playing through the headphones – and all ages can join in so get your Christmas groove on and dance under 60,000 lights on George Street.

Silent Light (November 19 to January 1, from £4.50) is suitable for five years and up. 50p from every ticket supports One City Trust, helping to fight inequality and exclusion in the city.

If your little one loves to boogie, Baby Loves Disco Christmas Cheer at the Festival Square Spiegeltent (December 9, 22 and 23, from £10), has dancing, bubbles, face-painting and prizes.

Santa specials

Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit to Santa! Take the little ones to meet the man himself at Santa’s Grotto on Castle Street (November 17 to December 24, from £8.50). Listen to a festive tale, meet Santa’s helpers and receive a wee gift.

Work off some of their festive energy solving the magical Christmas Tree Maze (November 17 to January 5, tickets from £4) in Santa Land at East Princes Street Gardens.

Get your skates on

There can’t be many city centre ice rinks that are as pretty as the one in St Andrew Square (November 16 – January 5, from £5). The smallest children’s boot is a size nine, and there are double-bladed skates and skating aids to help them find their feet.

Little ones who love Nick Sharratt’s You Choose books will love to see them brought to life in a fun interactive musical show at the Festival Square Spiegeltent (November 30 – January 5, from £11).

Grown up fun

Big kids can enjoy Edinburgh’s Christmas too. Exhilarating rides like the Star Flyer and the Forth One Big Wheel will offer unique views of the sparkling city below.

Not to be missed is La Clique Noël – Part Deux. For over-16s, this new seasonal spectacular show puts a fresh spin on the festivities, with a scintillating live band and blend of cabaret, burlesque and circus. At the Spiegletent in Festival Square (November 16 to January 5, tickets from £15.50).

Treat yourself with the pre-show dinning package at One Square restaurant at Festival Square (packages start at £66).

Best of all for local families with an EH postcode, is the chance to grab 20 per cent discount on certain events.

Book early and plan your best Christmas yet at www.edinburghschristmas.com