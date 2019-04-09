Craft beer meet the maker night for re-launch of Edinburgh Conan Doyle pub

Boozers barred from popular York Place pub the Conan Doyle will soon regain entry following a rapid refurbishment.

Owners Nicholson’s Pubs have confirmed it will re-open to thirsty punters on Thursday, April 11 at 5pm.

The opening event will include a special sampling by Scottish craft brewers, Stewart Brewing to launch a collaboration between them and the Conan Doyle.

Sarah Stirton from Stewart Brewing said: “The Conan Doyle is opening on Thursday night after a major refurb and Stewart Brewing will be hosting a “Meet the Maker” night from 5pm - 7pm where guests can sample our award winning Hollyrood Pale Ale craft keg, cask Jack Back and our house branded Elementary 80/-.”

We have a long standing collaborative relationship with the (M&B) Nicholsons Scottish sites and we wish Alan, Danial and the team all the very best. There will also be a chance to win six tickets to the Stewart Brewing, Beer Fest on the 10th May.

The pub, named after Sherlock Holmes writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, was controversially re-branded - as the JK Rowling on Hogmanay last year.

The temporary re-naming was revealed as part of a visual art installation for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebration called Message from the Skies.

A spokeswoman for Underbelly events said the Conan Doyle name change was simply part of the art installation. “The story behind the temporary transformation of the Conan Doyle to the JK Rowling is that Val McDermid has written a story for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay’s Message from the Skies which resurrects Susan Ferrier and Muriel Spark and champions women writers.

“She also explores Edinburgh as a city which inspires writers with chapters set across the city. “Conan Doyle attracted crowds queuing up to get the next installment of Sherlock Holmes. Today J.K.Rowling has had Harry Potter fans queuing outside book shops for his next adventure.

“Val is championing a 21st century woman writer.”

