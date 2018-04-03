Creative Scotland to pay new film and TV chief up to £93k

A new figurehead for the Scottish film and television industries will be paid up to £93,000, it emerged today.

Arts quango Creative Scotland has launched a recruitment drive for a senior figure to run a long-awaited new “screen unit” for the country.

The successful applicant for the role will be tasked with more than doubling the value of the sector to the nation over the next five years to around £160 million.

It is hoped that the value of drama productions being made in Scotland will top £50 million by 2023.

The new body, which Creative Scotland will run, will have a £20 million budget and be responsible for the funding of film and television productions.

The Scottish Government has awarded Creative Scotland an additional £10 million a year to get the new screen unit off the ground.

The quango says it is looking for an individual with “extensive screen sector knowledge, international know-how and a track-record and reputation for building commercial partnerships and outcomes.”

The recruitment advert for the newly-created role of executive director of screen and creative enterprise states: “You’re an infiuencer, you make things happen and your leadership will inspire and unlock new opportunities for Scotland’s screen and creative industries sectors.”

Creative Scotland, which is also recruiting for four other roles for the screen unit, will open up various funds later this week for applications.

Chief executive Janet Archer said: “The screen unit proposals set out a shared vision, and ambitious targets for the Scottish Screen sector to double production spend over a period of five years.

“Work is progressing on the roll-out of this new unit, with access to new funds from May this year, alongside expanded and refreshed existing funds.

“Another important step is the recruitment of several new posts. Crucially, they will be responsible for driving and achieving increased screen production and business growth with a focus on the major opportunities as yet untapped in Scotland within TV.”