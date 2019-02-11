Crowds tackled at ‘Harry Potter train’ bridge

The sight of the “Harry Potter train” coming over the Glenfinnan Aquaduct has delighted children and the young at heart for years.

But now pressure on the area from thousands of fans and tourists has led to work being carried out to cope with the crowds.

Tourists from all over the world visit the picturesque site made famous by the Hogwarts Express in the Harry Potter films with the bridge also featuring on some Scottish £10 notes.

Such has been the clamour of visitors to the attraction that villagers have reported being overrun by cars and people.

Some visitors even strayed onto the railway line in hope of catching the perfect shot of the train as it approaches.

The A-listed viaduct sits next to the Glenfinnan Monument at the head of Loch Shiel, which marks the start of the 1745 Jacobite rising.

A 56 per cent increase in visitors to the National Trust for Scotland attraction last year has been credited the popularity of television series Outlander.

Together, the attractions form one of the most popular corners of the Highlands with up to 2,000 visitors a day recorded at the bridge alone during the peak season.

New viewing areas have been created with the severely eroded walkway between Glenfinnan railway station and the viaduct also being upgraded.

Tree clearance work has also been undertaken by the Glenfinnan Station Museum, working with Friends of the West Highland Lines, Glenfinnan Estate and Network Rail.

Now, it is hoped that more people will take the train to Glenfinnan in order to soak up the attractions.

The project - a working partnership of ScotRail, the West Highland Community Rail Partnership (WHCRP), Glenfinnan Station Museum, Glenfinnan Estate, Network Rail and Transport Scotland – is due to be complete by the end of the month

Once complete, the walkway will provide scenic views of the Glenfinnan Viaduct, the National Trust for Scotland’s Jacobite Monument and the surrounding Loch Shiel Special Protection Area.

ScotRail Project Manager Anouska Chisolm said: “The new footpath and viewing areas at the Glenfinnan Viaduct will be fantastic for tourism in the area and we hope it will encourage more visitors to travel here by rail instead of car.

“It’s important that we continue to work with our key partners on how we can boost tourism and bring wider economic benefits, along Scotland’s most scenic railways.”

Secretary of the WHCRP Hege Hernæs said: “We are delighted that the rail industries are prioritising this work, which enhances sustainable tourism.

“We hope that ScotRail will now capitalise on the investment by marketing and further improving Glenfinnan’s train service.

“We need to promote the best possible Viaduct Experience: cross the viaduct by train, then view it from a hillside vantage point – taking away the hassle of finding a parking space first.”