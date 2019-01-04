Culloden Battlefield centre hailed for its work

Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre has been recognised for its work in bringing the Jacobite rising story to the people.

The centre, near Inverness, has been awarded Museum Accreditation status by Museum Galleries Scotland which is regarded as a major acknowledgement of the standard of its work by the sector.

Staff at the centre have been given greater powers to acquire exhibits and access funding as a result of the award.

Katey Boal, visitor services manager, said it was “really exciting” to have the accreditation.

She said: “It means that we are delivering a certain standard in the way we look after our objects, the way we interact with the public and the way we tell our stories.

“We have signed up to a standard of care and moving forward we have made a commitment to work at this level.

“We can say to the local community and the wider community - and there is a huge number of people interested in our work - that they can put their trust in us.”

The accreditation will allow the Culloden team to access a broader range of potential funders to help expand its work.

It also means that staff can bid for items through the Treasure Trove system, which protects and manages objects of cultural significance in Scotland, and further build its collection.

Ms Boal said: “If objects are recovered in and around Culloden that are relevant to Culloden, we can bid for them as part of the Treasure Trove system.”

Previously, such items would have most likely gone to Inverness Museum and Art Galleries given it was the closest accredited museum to the Culloden site.

“The commitment from those at the site is to look after the Culloden story in the best possible way.”

Raoul Curtis-Machin, operations manager at Culloden, which is run by National Trust for Scotland, said the accreditation was a “magnificent achievement” with the process taking a year to complete.

He added: “The tea here are absolutely thrilled with the news. We are always working towards a vision where Scotland’s heritage is valued by everyone and protected for future generations and this is a significant step towards achieving that.”