Cult pop rockers allusinlove on a trip to top via Edinburgh

CULT Castleford band allusinlove head to Sneaky Pete’s on Sunday 3 February on the back of the release of their new single All Good People.

Describing themselves as a ‘ four-headed monster’ rock and roll band that play pop music in high-velocity assaults, allusinlove make music to move you, to fight to and to fall in love to.

Comprising the talents of Jason Moules on vocals and guitar), Andrej Pavlovic on guitar, Jemal Beau Malki on bass and Connor Fisher-Atack on drums, the band has existed under various guises for around six years.

They were brought together by a mutual love of smoking weed and the hazy idea of forming a cross-dressing band, with little aim other than to shock people for the hell of it.

When their first gig, on Halloween night 2012, resulted in eight bookings in as many weeks, they knew they were onto something altogether more special.

“So many people are just try-hards and wannabes,” Moules says.

“I don’t mean it in a harsh way, but how many people do you know who say they’re in a band and practice once a week?

“We got together five times a week because we wanted to play music. So when we were ready to gig, people wanted to book us.”

The group quickly engineered a loyal following with their often shambolic, never boring live shows.

Fisher-Atack says, “There was no trickery going on. It was just a raw performance”.

“After that it was just tour after tour after tour,” adds Beau Malki.

An old fashioned slogging story then, that has parallels with fellow northerners The 1975; a series of line-ups, a succession of nearly-rans with labels, confusion over the band’s often disparate influences.

Right now though the band is focused on the journey ahead, to the ‘toppermost of the poppermost, their way’.

Catch them at the stort of that trip at Sneaky Pete’s.

Sunday, 3 February, 7pm, £9, www.sneakypetes.co.uk