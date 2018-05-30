Cyndi Lauper: ‘If we’re not all equal, nobody is.’

EDINBURGH bound singer Cyndi Lauper has spoken about how important it is to continue to fight for civil rights, saying: “If we are not all equal, nobody is.”

The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun singer, who co-founded a fund that works to end homelessness among LGBT youth, said it is important to see light.

She said: “When we had Kinky Boots on in Chicago, people were on the steps of the White House protesting for civil rights. I grew up in the civil rights era, I don’t think it ever goes out of style. I think if we are not all equal, nobody is. They always turn it on you or me or somebody else, and then you’re in trouble.”

Referring to the TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel in which fertile women are stripped of their rights, ritualistically raped and forced to bear children, she said: “Look at The Handmaid’s Tale, I can’t even watch that, I get so upset.”

Lauper, the first solo female composer ever to win a Tony award for Kinky Boots, will play Edinburgh in December.