Dave Gorman and Rob Brydon are heading to Edinburgh after years away

ONE-TIME Fringe favourite and funny man Dave Gorman returns to the Capital this week as part of his With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibilitypoint tour.

One of 61 dates on the mammoth tour, his new show at The Playhouse, Greenside Place, on Sunday, 9 September, will see Gorman combine his unique and critically acclaimed style of stand-up and visual story-telling.

As the title suggests, he will be bringing his laptop and projector screen with him so expect the man described by The Guardian as ‘the King of Powerpoint comedy’ to have more detailed analysis of those parts of life you’ve never stopped to think about before.

Gorman is best known for his TV show Dave Gorman Modern Life Is Goodish, which returned to Dave in 2018 for a fifth series, attracting 1.5 million viewers, and regularly receiving a total audience of over a million per episode, making it one of the channel’s most successful original commissions.

With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibilitypoint will be his first new live tour show in four years and follows on from Dave Gorman Gets Straight To The Point* (*The Power Point), which caused London’s Evening Standard to declare ‘In the same way that Michael Palin brightens up travelogues, Gorman’s skill is to cast fresh comic light on the familiar, picking previously unseen holes in song lyrics or playing ingenious pranks on unsuspecting cybersurfers...

‘A winning mix of inventiveness, charm and jokes... there is no need to draw a graph to calculate that this is an extremely entertaining evening.’

The laughs keep coming at the Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, next week, when, next Friday, 14 September, Rob Brydon heads back to the Capital in his show I am Standing Up.

Brydon is perhaps best known for appearing in the television shows Gavin and Stacey, Would I Lie To You? and The Trip as well as Marion and Geoff.

His credits also include Human Remains, Little Britain, The Rob Brydon Show, Gangster Granny and Q.I.

I Am Standing Up will be Brydon’s first stand up tour since his sell out national tour and West End run in 2009.

Dave Gorman: With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibilitypoint, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, Sunday 9 September, 8pm, £31.65, 0844-871 3018

Rob Brydon: I Am Standing Up, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, Friday 14 September, 8pm, £35, 0131-529 6000