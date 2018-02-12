Daytime clubbing event for adults coming to Mash House in Edinburgh

There was a time when daytime clubbing was a hangover from the night before, with wide-eyed ravers weaving home through the streets of Edinburgh after a Studio 24 session.

But as responsibility sets in and families expand, disco by daylight has taken a different tone with the rise of increasingly popular baby raves.

But post rave-parents don’t have to hang up their glow sticks and whistles quite yet as Big Fish Little Fish, purveyors of family rave experiences, have taken a leaf out of the baby book by hosting a one-off daytime clubbing event for adults to raise funds for charity.

The Dayglow for Woman vs Cancer afternoon set will let the grown-ups cut some shapes on the dance floor on Saturday 24th March, from 2pm to 6pm, to raise funds for the cancer charities.

All money raised by the event will be shared equally between Breast Cancer Care, Ovarian Cancer Action and Jo’s Cervical Trust.

Cowgate venue The Mash House will see a triumvirate of heavyweight DJs set up their decks in three rooms to cater to a wide range of musical tastes.

Legendary Edinburgh DJ Mark Price of Sunday club night Taste heads up the main room with tunes that will satiate die-hard house devotees, while Stone Roses tour DJ Dave Booth will whet the whistle of the Madchester contingent with Hacienda classics and indie anthems. Hip hop and funk fans will be treated to award-winning retro club night Vegas’ resident Nuno Endo’s tracklist.

Not to be beaten by the kids, Dayglow clubbers can look forward to a fully licensed bar, face painting, giant balloons, bubbles and free glow sticks - and still be home in time to tuck in the little ravers in their lives.

Kirstie Wilson, Scotland manager of Big Fish Little Fish, decided to set up the event to support a colleague who is taking part in a Woman V Cancer cycle across India later in 2018.

She said she was looking forward to bringing the unique party experience to the Capital.

She said: “We’ve had phenomenal success with our family events since launching in Scotland and we’re often asked by guests from our parties and people without children if we could do a similar event for adults only.

“My colleague is taking part in Women V Cancer’s cycle and I wanted to help her raise as much money as possible whilst having as much fun as possible!”

“Daytime clubbing events are popping up across the country and have been extremely popular.

“We’ve not had many in Scotland and I’m really looking forward to giving people the opportunity to experience a party like this in Edinburgh and for an exceptional cause”

Big Fish Little Fish, who run the bi-monthly Edinburgh family raves, was launched in London five years ago and will celebrate its second birthday in Scotland this year.

The popular kiddie clubbing events also run in Perth, Glasgow, Aberdeen and are launching in Inverness.

You can find out more information here:

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Edinburgh/The-Mash-House/DayGlow-for-Women-vs-Cancer/13134708/