Deacon Blue to perform for former First Lady Michelle Obama

SCOTS favourites Deacon Blue and soul diva Beverly Knight will be among the acts playing a gala dinner for former First Lady Michelle Obama.

They will perform at Scotland’s latest charity gala dinner hosted by The Hunter Foundation when it takes place on July 17.

Joining them at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre will be comedian Rob Brydon.

They will entertain guests throughout the special night, which will feature “in conversation” question and answer sessions with the former First lady.

Five-time Olympic medallist Dame Katherine Grainger will act as moderator of the conversation.

Her family still lives in Edinburgh, making it a special homecoming for the sports star.

Sir Tom Hunter, founder of The Hunter Foundation, said he was thrilled at how plans were coming together.

He said: “Ricky Ross and Deacon Blue are up there on the world stage as fantastic Scottish musicians that command any venue in the world and it’s a real honour they have agreed to play for charity. Likewise Rob Brydon is one of the fastest witted comedians of the day and it will be a real pleasure having him both compere for the evening and do a stand-up set.

“Beverley Knight is widely regarded as one of Britain’s greatest soul singers.

“We are also thrilled to have inspiring Scottish sports sensation, Dame Katherine Grainger, moderating the conversation with Michelle Obama.

“It should be an absolutely fantastic evening.”

Ex President Barack Obama visited Edinburgh a year ago.