Did you hear the story of the Johnstone twins..?

BILL Kenwright’s much-loved production of the international smash hit musical Blood Brothers returns to the Playhouse this week on the back of its 30th anniversary.

Penned by Willy Russell, Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret.

The score includes numbers such as A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet.

It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again - this time with twins. In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show’s shattering climax.

Actress and singer Lyn Paul returns to the role of Mrs Johnstone.

Hailed as ‘The definitive Mrs Johnstone’ Paul has played the role on numerous tours and starred as Mrs Johnstone in the final West End performances in 2012.

She first rose to fame in the early 1970s as a member of the New Seekers and represented the UK as part of that band in the 1972 Eurovision Song Contest, singing Beg, Steal or Borrow - they came second.

An epic tale of Liverpool life, Blood Brothers started as a play performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981, before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse 35 years ago in 1983.

Blood Brothers, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, until 10 March, 7.30pm (2.30pm), £17.90-£57.40, 0844-871 3014