Dig up a dinosaur or unwrap a Mummy

THE Edinburgh International Science Festival is fast approaching and with tickets now on sale there is plenty of choice for families.

2018 marks a very special year, the 30th Edinburgh International Science Festival will takes place between 31 March and 15 April

Highlights are the programme include a programme of hands-on activities on all five floors of City Art Centre, on Market Street, and The Experimentarium at Summerhall.

At the City Art Centre, Unwrapping the Mummy gives children a chance to play Indiana Jones as they enter the burial chamber and unwrap an Egyptian Mummy to uncover why it died.

Robo Constructors, meanwhile, welcomes the young to the world of mini-robot engineering with Cubelets, while Blood Bar where kids can have a go at making their own scabs, mix up a gooey blood clot and even touch a real heart.

Or they can Dig Up A Dinosaur, uncovering dinosaur remains from millions of years ago, when dinosaurs ruled the Earth, to introduce them to the techniques and tools scientists use to dig for bones and fossils.

In ER Surgery there’s also an opportunity for all aspiring young surgeons to head to the emergency room where they need all hands on deck to help diagnose the ‘patient’ before performing life-saving surgery on the knee, abdomen and even the brain.

Other activities include Carnival of the Mind, Little Giants and Splat-tastic.

At Summerhall, events for the family at The Experimentarium include Robot-Assisted Surgery, the Food Discovery Zone, 21st Century Brain and Our Outdoors; how healthy are public outdoor spaces?

Book now to avoid dissapointment.

Edinburgh International Science Festival, 31 March to 15 April, full details of family events and tickets go to www.sciencefestival.co.uk