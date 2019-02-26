Dine hosts an exclusive evening devoted to Gin for one night only

Have your say

GIN lovers still have time to book for Dine Bar and Brasserie’s An Evening Devoted to Gin on Monday 4 March.

The ticket-only event in association with Kingsbarns Distillery and Darnley’s Gin includes a gourmet three course meal, with three gin-inspired paired cocktails and three gin tasters.

Along with exclusive talks by Darnley’s Gin and Kingsbarns ambassadors.

The evening starts at 7pm with a pre-dinner aperitif, a Darnely’s Very Berry Gin and Fever-Tree tonic.

Starters are accopanied by a Green Velvet, Darnely’s original gin, the main course by a Mighty Pear Fizz made with Darnley’s Spiced, and the dessert by a Very Berry Sling.

Tickets cost £39 per person and can be booked at https://dineedinburgh.co.uk/ just click on the ‘Vouchers’ tab or call 0131-218 1818