Dine like a Queen on the Britannia

IT’S a royalist’s dream come true, dinner aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia to celebrate the 65th Anniversary of the vessel’s launch back in 1953.

The exclusive evening event see’s the return of the Britannia’s last captain, Commodore Anthony JC Morrow, CVO, as guest speaker.

On the evening of 28 July, guests will follow in the footsteps of royalty, and experience a truly memorable evening marking 65 years since the former royal yacht was launched at the John Brown & Co shipyard in Clydebank.

A red carpet arrival will see guests piped aboard via the Royal Brow, an entrance previously reserved for The Queen and Royal Family.

Cocktails and canapés will be served in the State Drawing Room, whilst a pianist plays Britannia’s baby grand piano, once played by Sir Noel Coward, Princess Diana and Princess Margaret.

Guests will then be treated to a tour of Britannia’s State Apartments after which a four-course menu will be served in the State Dining Room by Britannia’s butlers.

Featuring the very best Scottish ingredients, the dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Mark Alston and his team in the original Royal Galleys.

After dinner, Cdre Morrow, who served on board three times, 1965-66, 1976-78 and 1995-98, will enthral guests with tales of his time on board.

The ‘once in a lifetime’ meal costs £195 each. To book call Britannia’s Events Team on 0131-555 8800